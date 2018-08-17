Effectiveness of Derry abuse perpetrator pilot to be assessed by March

The effectivness of a Derry-based pilot programme that’s currently putting convicted but remorseful domestic abusers through treatment is to be evaluated by March 2019.

The work has been included in the joint Department of Health and Department of Justice 2018/2019 action plan under their ‘Stopping Domestic and Sexual Violence and Abuse Strategy’.

Among eight actions under the ‘protection and justice’ strand of the strategy officials have been tasked with monitoring “the operation of the Pilot Domestic Violence Perpetrator Programme in Derry Magistrates Court and initiating an evaluation on the effectiveness of the programme to inform next steps”.

This work should be completed by March 2019.