Efforts made to remove pallets in Glen area - Colr. Cooper

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has said efforts are being made to remove a pile of wooden pallets that have been left on green spaces along the Northland and Glen Road areas.

Councillor Cooper said he has had a number of complaints about the pallets.

“It looks like they were in the process of being moved to another part of the city and then abandoned,” he said.

“Following these complaints, I have been working with the Community Safety wardens and the Council to see if we can get them removed as quickly as possible.

“I am also putting a call out to businesses, especially those in local Industrial estates to increase security or store pallets more securely. Groups of young people are regularly seen in the area on the lookout for pallets.”

Colr. Cooper said that it was also important that housing associations warn their contractors to carry out similar security checks on local building sites.

“If we all work collectively together on this issue, I believe it can only have a positive outcome in lessening the impact in the use of stolen pallets.

“If any resident needs any further assistance they should not hesitate to contact me,” he said.