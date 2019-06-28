Eglinton H.G.V. survey secured

A survey to establish HGV traffic volumes passing through Eglinton Village has ben secured, Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has said.

Mr Durkan had written to DfI to request the restriction of HGV use. This was denied on the basis of HGV count findings carried out on Woodvale Road in 2013 and 2018.

He said: “I am delighted that DfI Roads have acknowledged the need for an updated review.

“Myself and indeed other local activists, have put pressure on the department to address the significant increase in HGVs using the Woodvale Road and the detrimental impact this is having on the surrounding area. Particularly over the last few months, the volume of HGVs travelling through Eglinton Village has risen dramatically- owed to the fact that drivers had taken this route as means of a diversion during roadworks on the dual carriageway; many have since continued to use this shortcut.”