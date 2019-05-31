Eglinton traffic issue raised with Dept.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has raised concerns with the Permanent Secretary in the Department of Infrastructure around traffic issues in Eglinton Village.

The Foyle MLA said that she has written to the Permanent Secretary Katrina Godfrey requesting a meeting with her and the relevant officials regarding traffic calming in Eglinton Village.

“There are a wide range of issues currently with the amount of HGV lorries that pass through the village on a daily basis,” Ms. Mullan said.

“The amount of traffic passing through the village is having an impact and has been for some time. Colr. Paul Fleming has been lobbying the Department to take action, so we are hoping that the process for assessing weight restriction on the road gets underway immediately to prevent any delays.”

In the coming weeks the Sinn Féin MLA is hoping to meet with officials to outline the need for these measures “I will be requesting that the relevant officials in the department make a site visit and get the assessment period started,” she said.