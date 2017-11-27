Egypt massacre: vigil in Derry this evening

A vigil will be held in Derry tonight (Tuesday) following the killing of over 300 people in a bomb and gun attack at a mosque in Egypt on Friday.

The bombing in Sinai was the most deadly terrorist attack Egypt has ever seen.

Derry Anti War Coalition will host the vigil. A spokesman said: “We stand with the local Egyptian community and we send solidarity to those who have suffered in this terrible crime against humanity.

“The ‘War on Terror’ has been a slaughter of the innocents. We must work towards peace. Part of this work will be to continue to fight against Islamophobia.”

The public vigil will commence at 6.00 p.m. outside the Guildhall.