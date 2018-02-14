Elderly man extremely shaken after car hits barricade put up during snowfall

An elderly motorist who crashed into a makeshift barricade erected by snowballers in Hazelbank on Monday before his car was attacked and damaged was left extremely shaken, the PSNI have said.

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley described the young people’s actions as reckless and said parents needed to take responsiblity..

Colr. McGinley said: “Over the course of a number of hours on Monday a group of young people created a great deal of inconvenience for drivers and residents when attacking them with snowballs in the Hazelbank area.

“The flow of traffic was continually disrupted as a result of a makeshift barricade being erected and many people were delayed in going about their daily business.”

Matters deteriorated after dusk, the Foyleside councillor explained.

“Events took a more serious turn as darkness fell when a local resident who had inadvertently driven his car into the barricade was then attacked by a number of youngsters who also caused damage to the vehicle,” said Colr. McGinley.

“Having spoken to the family shortly after the incident I can testify to how alarming an experience this was for them and the actions of those responsible were nothing short of recklessm” he added.

The Sinn Féin councillor said he has been in touch with the PSNI over the incident.

He concluded: “I would call on parents to ensure that their children do not become involved in actions which could have such serious consequences.”

The PSNI confirmed: “Police are appealing for information in relation to an incident which occurred at approximately 18.00hrs on the Ringfort Road, Derry.

“During this incident a dark coloured Vauxhall Astra was surrounded by a group of youths who began to attack the vehicle.

“This has resulted in damage being caused to the vehicle and the elderly male driver being left extremely shaken.

“Police are aware that several members of the public stopped to help the driver and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.

“Please call 101 and quote CCS 1115 of 12/02/2018.”