Election posters encouraging people to vote for Fine Gael's Helen McEntee and Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin appear in Derry

Mystery surrounds the appearance of Fine Gael and Fíanna Fáil election posters in Derry.

A few eyebrows were raised on Monday when a placard bearing the image of Helen McEntee, the Irish Minister of State for European Affairs, appeared on the Trench Road.

The Michel Martin poster in Derry.

"Vote McEntee number 1," the placard stated, encouraging the people of the Waterside to elect Ms. McEntee as T.D. for Meath East in next week's general election in the South.

Across the road Ms. Entee faced competition from one of the candidates in Cork South-Central.

A poster of the Leader of the Opposition, Micheál Martin, alongside the Fianna Fáil 2020 campaign slogan 'An Ireland for All' had also found its way onto a Derry lamp post.