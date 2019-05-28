Election ‘sends powerful message to Britain and Brussels’ - Anderson

Newly re-elected Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson has said that the election of two pro-Remain candidates will send a clear message from the people here to the corridors of Westminster and the leaders within the European Union.

The Derry politician was speaking after an historic election in which the Alliance Party’s Naomi Long took a seat alongside Ms Anderson and Dianne Dodds of the DUP, amid scenes of jubilation at the count centre at Magherafelt in Monday.

The three female MEPs will now represent Northern Ireland in Brussels and are expected to be key to any future discussions around Brexit and the impact on people here.

Ms Anderson said that the message from local people was clear: that they remain steadfast in their opposition to Brexit.

Speaking after topping the poll in the EU Election, she said: “This has been an historic election.

“The people of the north have elected two remain MEPs and have sent a powerful message that people here reject Brexit just as they did in the 2016 referendum.

“I want to thank everyone who came out and voted in this election. You have made it absolutely clear that the DUP do not speak for the people of the north.

“That is the message I will be taking to Europe in the crucial weeks and months ahead.

“The Brexit process is still in chaos. But whatever happens next, the democratic wishes of the people of the north must be respected.

“As your MEP, I will continue to campaign tirelessly to ensure that the Good Friday Agreement is protected, there is no hardening of the border and people’s rights are upheld.”