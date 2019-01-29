Elisha McCallion blasts 'clowns' presiding over Westminster Brexit 'pantomime', calls for Irish unity

Derry MP Elisha McCallion has branded the ongoing vacillation over Brexit at Westminster a 'pantomime' and those presiding over it 'clowns' while renewing her call for a referendum on Irish unity.

The Foyle Sinn Féin MP said the lack of consideration given to Ireland by many British parliamentarians during the procedure of the Brexit negotiations and debate showed they were oblivious to the potentially damaging effect their policies were likely to have on the country.

"Travelling to the pantomime at Westminster," she stated on Tuesday.

"I will be making the point that it is now time for citizens of the north and south of Ireland to decide their own futures in a unity referendum rather than have our fates decided by these clowns. They don't care about us and they never will!" blasted Ms. McCallion.