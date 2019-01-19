Elisha McCallion condemns bomb attack as reckless, unrepresentative of city moving forward

The Derry MP Elisha McCallion has condemned those responsible for a bomb attack outside the Bishop Street courthouse on Saturday.

The Foyle MP said: “This incident has shocked the local community.

“In particular, there are many elderly residents who live in the area who have been alarmed by this incident.

“Thankfully no one appears to have been injured in this incident.

“Derry is a city moving forward and no one wants this type of incident. It is not representative of the city.

“I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it to the police."