Elisha McCallion raises Derry car bomb with Karen Bradley, brands it the work of 'tiny minority'

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion discussed Saturday evening's car bomb with the British Secretary of State for the North, Karen Bradley, today branding it the work of a 'tiny, unrepresentative' minority.

"I made it clear the united voice coming from this city condemning Saturday night's bomb attack and our opposition to the continuing activities of these tiny, unrepresentative groups, including today's security alert in Creggan," she said.

The Sinn Féin MP said she also challenged Mrs. Bradley on reports that the Conservative Party were planning to rewrite the Good Friday Agreement in order to attempt to deliver Brexit.

"During the course of the discussion I also expressed my concern at reports the British government was attempting to rewrite to Good Friday Agreement in an attempt to placate hard Brexiteers and the Good Friday Agreement.

“The Good Friday Agreement is an internationally binding agreement and there can be no unilateral reworking of it," she said.

The Derry MP also said she told the Secretary of State that a 'hard Brexit' would be disastrous for Derry.

"In particular, I told her of the catastrophic impact Brexit would have on areas on the border like Derry. I reminded her that a deal has already been agreed between the British government and the EU and the backstop it contains must be maintained.

"We also discussed a City Deal for Derry which I reminded her is vital to the economic regeneration of the north west as part of a wider strategic growth plan.

"I will continue to engage with Karen Bradley and others to ensure the interests of Ireland are protected," said Mrs. McCallion.