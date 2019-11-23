Elisha McCallion reports theft of Derry Sinn Féin posters

Sinn Féin candidate for Foyle has claimed several of her election posters have been removed from lamp posts in the Waterside.

She said the theft of the placards will not deter her election campaign.

"Over the last number of days Sinn Féin election posters have been cut down and removed in a number of locations in the Waterside area of the city.

"This is an attempt to frustrate the democratic process but it will not succeed," she said.

The alleged theft of the election banners has been reported to the authorities, she said.

"The PSNI are aware of the removal of these posters.

"The theft of these election posters will not deter Sinn Féin in this election campaign."