Elisha McCallion to meet Karen Bradley on major Derry projects

Sinn Fein Foyle MP Elisha McCallion will today meet with British Secretary of State, Karen Bradley, in Westminster to discuss the British government’s commitment to an Inclusive Growth Deal for Derry city and the north west of Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Foyle MP said: “Today I meet with Karen Bradley to discuss a number of important projects for Derry city and the north west region of Ireland.

“I have previously led a delegation to London to secure a British government financial contribution to Derry’s Inclusive Growth Deal through their ‘City Deal’ funding.

“However, the time for commitment is now. As they’ve done with Belfast and other cities, today I will call on Karen Bradley and the British government to publicly declare a statement of intent to contribute to Derry’s Inclusive Growth Deal.

“I will also be raising current plans to build a medical school at Magee Campus of Ulster University in Derry.

“This development has the potential to attract talent from across Ireland and beyond, and marks a significant stage in the overall expansion of the Magee Campus.”

Mrs. McCallion added: “Almost a decade of relentless Tory cuts has had an impact on Derry and the wider region. The British government has a responsibility to undo the damage of their attacks on citizens’ incomes and public services, and meaningfully contribute to our city’s development.”