1,000 people expected to take part in Palestine solidarity rally amid anxious wait for Gaza ceasefire

Up to 1,000 people are expected to take part in a pro-Palestinian solidarity rally in Derry at the weekend.

Demonstrators will leave Duke Street in the Waterside from 2pm to march across the Craigavon Bridge and convene in Guildhall Square for a major rally in support of Palestine.

The march has been organised by the Derry branch of Ireland-Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).

Chairperson Catherine Hutton claimed that a pending ceasefire in Gaza has increased the need for Palestinian solidarity actions.

Destroyed buildings in the northern Gaza Strip on January 13, 2025 amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

"The ceasefire has just been announced yet Israel has intensified its bombing campaign in Gaza.

"We desperately hope that there will be a full cessation of violence but history tells us that the Israeli war machine uses the hours before a ceasefire to inflict as much pain as possible.

“People may watch the news and think that the war is over and their activism is no longer required but that could not be further from the truth.

“We need feet on the street more than ever.

“Activists around the world must exert all the pressure they can on their governments to hold Israel to account and stop the violence.

“As a global solidarity movement we need to be louder than ever to fight for a just and lasting peace and to hold the perpetrators of this genocide to account,” she declared.

On Wednesday evening UN Secretary General António Guterres commended mediators Egypt, Qatar and the United States for brokering a putative ceasefire agreement after 15 months of war.

However, a ceasefire, does not take effect until Sunday, and at least 70 people were killed by the Israeli Defence Force in airstrikes in Gaza overnight into Thursday morning.

Mr. Guterres has called for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages amid a humanitarian situation that has reached ‘catastrophic levels’.

According to the UN 1,200 people were killed and 250 were taken as hostages during Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

A spokesperson for Philémon Yang, President of the General Assembly, said: “The killing and maiming of civilians must stop. All the remaining hostages must be released.”

Ms. Hutton said: “Gaza is in rubble, even if the fighting stops the catastrophic humanitarian catastrophe will take years to fix.

“We must play our part in giving the people of Gaza hope.

“Derry has stood steadfastly with Palestine for many years. We know that this solidarity is a powerful force for good.

“The IPSC are appealing to the people of Derry and the North West to come out in huge numbers to support this Saturday's March for Palestine.

“The demonstration will leave the train station at 2pm and will finish at the Guildhall.”

The PSNI issued an advisory for traffic in the Waterside and City Centre on Saturday.

Following assembly at the train station, the route is Duke Street, Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.

The public and road users are advised there may be some traffic disruption as this takes place. Police will be on duty and deal with any traffic issues that may arise, the PSNI said.