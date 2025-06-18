11 arrested, one person hit by AEP and 14 police officers injured in second night of violence in Derry

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.

Police in Derry have made 11 arrests in connection with a second night of disorder in the Nailors Row area where petrol bombs and masonry were thrown and one person was hit by an AEP fired by police.

A large crowd of people were witnessed gathering at Nailor’s Row and throwing missiles towards police stationed off Bishop’s Gate from Tuesday evening. A PSNI spokesperson said that during the disorder, which began at 7.40pm, multiple petrol bombs, fireworks, heavy masonry, planks of wood and bricks were thrown at police who were deployed outside Alexander House, a residential facility for older people.

"Fourteen officers were injured during the disorder, some of whom required hospital treatment.”

Police said that during the course of the disorder, ‘authorised police officers discharged one Attenuating Energy Projectile (AEP)’. The police said the projectile struck someone they said was “a rioter running towards the police line with lit petrol bombs, who has since been arrested”.

Eleven arrests were made in total – eight male teenagers aged between 14 and 17 and three men aged, 29, 30 and 47 years old. Each of the teenagers and two of the males, aged 29 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour. The 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting riot. They all remain in custody at this time.

Calm was restored to the area, police said, at around 1am.

Commenting on the disorder, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “The scenes we have witnessed last night must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. This was blatant sectarian violence, plain and simple, and there is absolutely no justification for it in our society. These behaviours are criminal plain and simple, we will not accept them and will pursue those responsible with the full force of the law.

“Once again our courageous and dedicated officers have put themselves in harm’s way to protect the local community in Derry/Londonderry and I want to pay the highest tribute to every single one of them. Fourteen brave officers were injured during the disorder last night, we all owe these officers a huge debt of thanks for what they do, they continue to display unwavering professionalism, courage, restraint and resolve. Those incredible officers made 11 arrests last night and I can promise that we will continue to arrest and prosecute those responsible – there will be consequences to those involved – we will not stand by and allow people to attack our society.

Police at Nailor's Row.

"Valuable police resources, that should be helping victims of crime in our communities, are having to be diverted to deal with this mindless thuggery. This behaviour is shameful and will have been terrifying for residents, I am aware of older residents living in the immediate area who were massively traumatised by this disorder.

“I appeal to all our political representatives and anyone with influence in the area to stand up and condemn and stop this mindless violence. I strongly urge anyone who was involved in the rioting and disorder over the last two nights to see sense and think long and hard about their actions, its impact and the consequences for you and you community. It needs to stop now. I will be seeking the strongest custodial sentences for those involved in the recent disorder across Northern Ireland. There is no place for this in society and there must be the harshest consequences.

“I want everyone to be assured that we are working tirelessly to identify those responsible, we will prosecute those involved. We are gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage of the disorder, and I invite anyone who has information, or who can help identify those responsible, is asked to contact police on 101. Images of those involved will be released so that they can be identified and when convicted of these crimes their images will also be released to the public. Those who choose to be involved are taking a decision to change their futures. Do not get involved.”

Earlier on Monday evening there was disorder in the same area area, from around 9.30pm to midnight, with police saying masonry and fireworks were also used in that instance to attack police.

Derry's MP Colum Eastwood.

Three officers were injured in those earlier disturbances, with two officers struck by masonry and one officer struck by a firework.

An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and bailed “to allow further enquiries”.

A 13-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour, and has also been released.

Derry’s MP Colum Eastwood urged parents to ensure their children were not getting involved in the disorder.

Sinn Féin MLA Padraig Delargy.

Mr Eastwood said that the second night of disorder in the Nailor’s Row area put local people in danger, caused unnecessary stress for elderly residents and “now threatens to haunt the future of young people who were sucked into violence”.

Mr Eastwood said that it is important that parents in the city sit down with their children and talk about what has happened in Derry over the last two nights and across the North over the last week to explain how getting caught up in disorder can have a lasting impact on their prospects as well as inflicting harm on the community.

Colum Eastwood MP said: “For the second night in a row young people put themselves and others in danger around Nailor’s Row. It’s the last thing that anyone in the city wants or needs and it needs to stop before someone is seriously hurt or worse.

“Elderly people living in nearby Alexander House were left worried and distressed about what was happening around their homes. They don’t want or deserve that.

“The last thing that any of us wants is for young people in Derry to throw away their futures for a moment of madness. I’m urging parents to sit down with their kids today, talk to them about this and about the violence across the North over the last week. Explain to them the impact that it has on our community, the danger they’re putting themselves in and the serious risk that a criminal conviction will follow and have a lasting impact on their lives.

“There is a lot of good community work going on to minimise disorder. I know there are first class outreach and engagement workers that are trying to give young people an alternative to this. It’s really important that we invest in those projects and provide people in the city with the tools to divert young people from this kind of future.”

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy meanwhile has appealed for calm following the sporadic outbreaks of trouble in both the Waterside and the cityside over the last week.

The Foyle MLA said: “I condemn those responsible for the recent trouble, including attacks on homes and the police.

“I am appealing for calm and for those involved to stop causing havoc in our community and distress to local residents.

“They will not distract from the progress being made by the vast majority of people in Derry who are working hard to transform our city and build a better future.”