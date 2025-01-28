13-year-old found unresponsive in Inishowen after 'apparent fall from an e-scooter' - gardai
Shortly after 4:45 pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a 13-year-old male youth was found unresponsive after “an apparent fall from an e-scooter on a local road at Linsfort”.
A garda spokesperson said: “He was treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital. His condition is understood to be serious.
“The scene has been preserved for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.
“The results of the technical examination will assist investigating Gardaí in determining the cause of the incident.”
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.