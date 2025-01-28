13-year-old found unresponsive in Inishowen after 'apparent fall from an e-scooter' - gardai

By Brendan McDaid
Published 28th Jan 2025, 08:25 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 08:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic incident that occurred in Buncrana in Inishowen on Monday, January 27.

Shortly after 4:45 pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a 13-year-old male youth was found unresponsive after “an apparent fall from an e-scooter on a local road at Linsfort”.

A garda spokesperson said: “He was treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital. His condition is understood to be serious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The scene has been preserved for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnessesGardai are appealing for witnesses
Gardai are appealing for witnesses

“The results of the technical examination will assist investigating Gardaí in determining the cause of the incident.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (00353) 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Related topics:InishowenBuncrana
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice