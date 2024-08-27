2,900 homes in Creggan affected by power cut after temporary issue with cable
Nearly 3,000 homes in Creggan were affected by a power cut on Monday night.
An issue with a cable caused an outage for a period of approximately two hours it was confirmed.
A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) Networks said: “A fault on an underground cable caused a temporary power outage in the Creggan area at 21:47 on 26/08/24, with approximately 2900 customers affected.
"NIE Networks engineers were dispatched within 5 minutes. All customers had their power supply restored by 23:40.”
