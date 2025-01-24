35 photographs of the impact of Storm Éowyn in Derry

By Staff Reporter
Published 24th Jan 2025, 18:24 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 19:58 BST
Storm Éowyn wreaked havoc across Derry and Donegal as fierce winds battered the north west on Friday morning.

Considerable damage was caused with trees felled and homes and businesses damaged.

Here’s a selection of photographs taken of the aftermath of one of the worst storms Derry has ever experienced.

Fallen tree at the junction of Glen Road and Creggan Road. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Fallen tree at the junction of Glen Road and Creggan Road. Photo: George Sweeney

Fallen tree at the junction of Glen Road and Creggan Road. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Tree on Culmore Road damaged by Storm Éowyn . Photo: George Sweeney

2. Tree on Culmore Road damaged by Storm Éowyn . Photo: George Sweeney

Tree on Culmore Road damaged by Storm Éowyn . Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Residential property on Springtown Road damaged by Storm Éowyn . Photo: George Sweeney

3. Residential property on Springtown Road damaged by Storm Éowyn . Photo: George Sweeney

Residential property on Springtown Road damaged by Storm Éowyn . Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Residential property on Springtown Road damaged by Storm Éowyn . Photo: George Sweeney

4. Residential property on Springtown Road damaged by Storm Éowyn . Photo: George Sweeney

Residential property on Springtown Road damaged by Storm Éowyn . Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Storm ÉowynDerryDonegal
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice