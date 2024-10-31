35.8 people per 100,000 in Derry/Strabane killed or seriously injured in road accidents

Thirty-six people per 100,000 were killed or seriously injured in road traffic collisions in Derry and Strabane last year – the lowest rate of death and injury in the North.

The majority of KSIs in 2023 ‘occurred in the east of the province, with a large cluster in and around Belfast’.

However, there were also ‘clear clusters around other towns and cities, such as Derry and Newry and on main roads’, according to the Department of Infrastructure’s Road Safety Strategy to 2030 Annual Statistical Report 2024.

"Derry and Strabane Local Government District (LGD) has the lowest rate of KSI casualties per population count (35.8) followed by Belfast City LGD with 38.2.

"In contrast, Fermanagh and Omagh LGD and Newry, Mourne and Down LGD, have the highest rates of KSI casualties per population (70.1 and 68.4, respectively).

"This highlights the increased casualty risk on less densely populated, often rural roads where speed limits tend to be higher than in urban areas,” the report shows.

Across the North in general there were 71 fatalities in road traffic collisions in 2023 - an increase of 5% from the 2014-2018 Strategy baseline figure (68), and an increase of 29% from 2022.

There were 880 people seriously injured (SI) in road traffic collisions in 2023 which is a reduction of 3% compared to 2022 and 17% higher than the baseline figure of 751.

And there were 83 children (aged 0 to 15) killed or seriously injured (KSIs) in road traffic collisions in 2023 – 9 fewer than in 2022. This represents an increase of 17% from the baseline figure (71) and a decrease of 10% over the year.

There were 192 young people (aged 16 to 24) KSIs in road traffic collisions in 2023, four fewer than the 2014-18 baseline figure of 196 and a 2% decrease on the number recorded in 2022.

The report demonstrates that the motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians had higher death and injury rates than car drivers.

In 2023 car users had the lowest rate of KSIs per kilometres travelled (3 KSIs per 100 million kilometres travelled by car or van) compared to other road user groups, and hence are considered at less risk.

Motorcyclists had the greatest rate (314 motorcycle KSIs per 100 million kilometres travelled by motorcycle), with the rates for pedal cyclists (72 pedal cycle KSIs per 100 million kilometres cycled) and pedestrians (37 pedestrian KSIs per 100 million kilometres walked) being in between.

People over the age of 70 had 46 KSIs per 100,000 population. This rate is 6% above that recorded in 2022 and is 7% above the baseline figure of 42.

There were 47 people killed in collisions on rural roads. The numbers recorded in 2023 are up 57% on 2022 (30). Fatalities on rural roads are now 7% above the baseline figure of 44.

There were 11 people killed in road traffic collisions where alcohol or drugs was attributed. This is one more than the ten recorded in 2022. The number in 2023 is 37% below the baseline level of 17.

There were 240 KSIs resulting from collisions involving drivers under the age of 25. This is a 2% decrease from the number recorded in 2022 (245).

The number in 2023 is just below the baseline number of 244.