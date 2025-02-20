7 police officers injured in two unrelated incidents in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 20th Feb 2025, 08:04 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 08:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The PSNI in Derry have said that seven of its officers were injured in two unrelated incidents in the city during the early hours of Wednesday, February 19.

Two people have been charged to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court with alleged offences including assault on police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man, aged 25 years old, has been charged with three counts of assault on police and one count of disorderly behaviour in relation to an incident in the Waterside. He is scheduled to appear before the court on March 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In a separate, unrelated incident in the Cityside, also on Wednesday morning, 19 February, a 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and criminal damage.”

The woman is scheduled to appear before the court today, Thursday February 20.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Related topics:PSNIDerry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice