7 police officers injured in two unrelated incidents in Derry
Two people have been charged to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court with alleged offences including assault on police.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man, aged 25 years old, has been charged with three counts of assault on police and one count of disorderly behaviour in relation to an incident in the Waterside. He is scheduled to appear before the court on March 12.
"In a separate, unrelated incident in the Cityside, also on Wednesday morning, 19 February, a 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and criminal damage.”
The woman is scheduled to appear before the court today, Thursday February 20.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.