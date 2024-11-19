Altnagelvin A&E ‘very busy’ with almost 100 patients waiting for treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Altnagelvin A&E is under pressure this morning with almost 100 patients waiting for treatment and a further 74 people requiring onward admission to the general hospital.

“Our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is very busy today,” said the Western Trust.

The health authority confirmed 97 patients were waiting for treatment at around 9.30am on Tuesday with 74 patients awaiting admission to the general hospital.

“If your condition is urgent rather than an emergency, we encourage you to seek the assistance of your local GP, Community Pharmacy or call the Phone First service from 8am – midnight where experienced healthcare professionals will advise you on the best route and location for treatment. The Phone First number is 0300 020 6000

“The volume of patients in our ED makes it very challenging for space. Please attend alone where possible.

“If you have a medical or mental health emergency, then you should always call 999 or proceed immediately to your nearest Emergency Department,” the Trust said.