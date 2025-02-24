Appeal after reported ‘hit and run’ involving lorry near Claudy

By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Feb 2025, 17:09 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 17:09 BST

Police in Derry have issued a public appeal after a reported ‘hit and run’ involving a lorry and another vehicle near Claudy.

The reported collision is reported to have occurred at approximately 6.10pm on Wednesday, February 19 on the Baranailt Road.

A red articulated lorry towing a red trailer transporting a green coloured digger, collided with another vehicle, police said.

The lorry failed to stop and continued in the direction of Claudy.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1488 of 19/02/2025.

