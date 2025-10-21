Appeal over teenager reported missing in Inishowen area of Donegal

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old reported missing from the Quigley’s Point area of Inishowen in Donegal.

Elisabeta Milosiu was reported missing from Quigley’s Point/ Carrowkeel on Sunday, October 19.

Elisabeta is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height, of slim build with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Elisabeta was wearing a black coat, black hoodie, black leggings, white socks and had a beige leather shoulder bag.

Elisabeta Milosiu.

She is known to frequent Derry City.

Gardaí said they are are concerned for Elisabeta’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Elisabeta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (00353) 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.