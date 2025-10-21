Appeal over teenager reported missing in Inishowen area of Donegal
Elisabeta Milosiu was reported missing from Quigley’s Point/ Carrowkeel on Sunday, October 19.
Elisabeta is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height, of slim build with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Elisabeta was wearing a black coat, black hoodie, black leggings, white socks and had a beige leather shoulder bag.
She is known to frequent Derry City.
Gardaí said they are are concerned for Elisabeta’s well-being.
Anyone with information on Elisabeta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (00353) 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.