Appeal over teenager reported missing in Inishowen area of Donegal

By Brendan McDaid
Published 21st Oct 2025, 14:43 BST
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old reported missing from the Quigley’s Point area of Inishowen in Donegal.

Elisabeta Milosiu was reported missing from Quigley’s Point/ Carrowkeel on Sunday, October 19.

Elisabeta is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height, of slim build with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When last seen, Elisabeta was wearing a black coat, black hoodie, black leggings, white socks and had a beige leather shoulder bag.

Elisabeta Milosiu.placeholder image
Elisabeta Milosiu.

She is known to frequent Derry City.

Gardaí said they are are concerned for Elisabeta’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Elisabeta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (00353) 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Related topics:Inishowen
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice