‘Barrack Masters House’ roof at Ebrington in Derry cannot be restored exactly after Storm Éowyn

The front roof of the former 'Barrack Masters House' cannot be replaced using the original historic timbers after it was blown off during Storm Éowyn in January.

Salvage works are currently underway at Building 17 at the south western corner of Ebrington Square.

The Executive Office has confirmed that due to the loss of materials when gale force winds buffeted the building at the start of the year it is impossible to restore it to its former state.

However, efforts are being made to ensure the original Georgian character of the building is retained.

The TEO has applied for Listed Building Consent to restore the damaged roof.

A design and access statement submitted in support of the application advises: “The front roof of Building 17 (facing the River Foyle) was completely blown off during Storm Eowyn, resulting in the vast majority of roof materials being damaged including timber, slates and flashings.

"A limited number of the timber purlins on this side of the roof remained in place and undamaged. The rear roof suffered substantial structural movement but there was very limited loss of existing roof materials on this side.”

While the rear roof will be restored using much of the original materials, alternative fittings will be required for the renovation of the front roof.

"The extent of the damage to the front roof means that reinstatement using the original historic timbers and slate cannot be achieved. However, even though the rear roof has to be removed and rebuilt, most of the existing materials can be reused, subject to approval by a structural engineer.

"The proposed scheme will therefore involve reconstructing the roof to closely match the historic form using traditional materials and techniques wherever possible and the reuse of existing materials wherever possible.

"This approach ensures that the character and appearance of the building remain consistent with its original Georgian design, while also addressing structural vulnerabilities exposed by the storm,” the design and access statement confirms.

The handsome building formerly served as the Barrack Masters House at Ebrington and later as Admiral’s House.

Plans have been put forward to convert it for use as a restaurant, bar and health clinic.