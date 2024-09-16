Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council representatives have said that the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) must do more about flood alleviation across the district.

It follows a flooding update report, which was presented to members at the September meeting of the Environment and Regeneration Committee.

The report said flood alleviation proposals for Drumahoe were complex, but a detailed design phase was hoped to be completed by early 2026.

The report added: “Following this, progress to procurement and ultimately work on site, later in 2026 or early in 2027, will be dependent on proposals remaining viable and availability of capital funding.”

General view of the car park at the River Faughan at Drumahoe, Derry after the severe storms of August 2017. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

SDLP councillor Martin Reilly noted that a previous report, in June this year, said construction would begin in early 2026.

Councillor Reilly said: “At the time people were obviously disappointed that it was that far away and now we're in September and the update is indicating that that time frame is slipping.

“By the time 2026 rolls around it will have been nearly a decade on from the original flooding, and subsequent flooding has happened.

“People are reluctant to leave their home as they're worried about the weather forecasts and the difficulties that it might provide, so there's a mental health impact.

General view of rugby pitches at the River Faughan at Drumahoe, Derry back in 2017.Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“I appreciate that this not our council, but we need to hear from DfI why their time-frame for this is so persistently slow.”

SDLP councillor Dean Norris said Eglinton was in a similar situation to Drumahoe and residents are asking for a topography study to be carried out.

“That doesn't seem to be done,” Councillor Norris said. “They're doing a lot of taking samples but the last [study] was in 2004 or something like, so there should be a newer topography to help with all the planning applications.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said Castlederg residents were concerned about regular flooding on the Lower Strabane Road.

He added: “There is a council project which will be changing the topography there, so could we have some indication from DfI as to what mitigation measures they are putting in place?

“The lack of mitigation is a concern and needs to be addressed, not by council but by DfI.”

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said council needed to “listen to residents whose homes are being destroyed”.

“I understand that everything takes time and every area thinks they're the most important area,” She said. “But we just really need to push DfI to have mitigations in place, to have ongoing maintenance, and to listen to us on behalf of the residents.”

Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, assured members that Officers would contact DfI about the issues ahead of next month's Committee meeting.

Various areas of the north west have been frequently impacted by flooding in recent years.

The worst storms in living memory back in August 2017 caused roads to collapse, landslides, homes and businesses to flood and swept vehicles into rivers in Derry, Tyrone and Donegal overnight. A number of people had to be rescued as rivers burst their banks and it was said at the time that it was a miracle no-one was killed.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter