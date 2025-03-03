Car on fire in Derry city centre: Man released on bail pending further inquiries

A man arrested after a report of a car on fire in Derry city centre at the weekend has been releasded on bail pending further inquries.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Sunday that Strand Road Local Policing Team arrested the “man following a report of a car on fire in Derry/Londonderry yesterday evening, Saturday March 1”.

Sergeant Pritchard said: At approximately 11.20pm, it was reported that a car had been set alight in the Great James Street area of the city.

“A window of the vehicle had been smashed and an accelerant had been thrown inside causing significant damage.

“Damage was also caused to two other vehicles in the area. The window of a car was smashed in Princess Street and a campervan had a window smashed and an attempt had been made to set it on fire in Clarendon Street."

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the time on suspicion of a number of offences including two counts of arson, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, and possession of class B and possession class B with intent to supply.

Sergeant Pritchard said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any of these incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1785 01/03/25. “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Police later said that the man “has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out”.