Car on fire in Derry city centre: Man released on bail pending further inquiries

By Brendan McDaid
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 08:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man arrested after a report of a car on fire in Derry city centre at the weekend has been releasded on bail pending further inquries.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Sunday that Strand Road Local Policing Team arrested the “man following a report of a car on fire in Derry/Londonderry yesterday evening, Saturday March 1”.

Sergeant Pritchard said: At approximately 11.20pm, it was reported that a car had been set alight in the Great James Street area of the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A window of the vehicle had been smashed and an accelerant had been thrown inside causing significant damage.

PSNIPSNI
PSNI

“Damage was also caused to two other vehicles in the area. The window of a car was smashed in Princess Street and a campervan had a window smashed and an attempt had been made to set it on fire in Clarendon Street."

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the time on suspicion of a number of offences including two counts of arson, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, and possession of class B and possession class B with intent to supply.

Sergeant Pritchard said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any of these incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1785 01/03/25. “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Police later said that the man “has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out”.

Related topics:DerryCCTVPSNI
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice