Citizen breaks ankle and is rescued after falling off sea wall into Lough Foyle

A citizen who broke their ankle after falling off a sea wall onto the glar of Lough Foyle was rescued by the emergency services on Thursday.

This incident occurred in Ballykelly.

“Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to assist the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to evacuate a casualty who had fallen from a sea wall at Ballykelly Bank sustaining a fractured ankle. Northern Ireland Fire Service also attended,” the coastguard confirmed following the rescue.

The incident occurred on the popular coastal walk in north Derry. The injured member of the public was successfully evacuated.

"After paramedics had stabilized the casualty, the teams used our basket stretcher to move the casualty to the ambulance, assisted by firefighters,” according to the Coleraine Coastguard.

Ballykelly Bank is a haven for wildlife and is frequented by bird watchers due to the abundance of wildfowl and waders. It extends for a number of kilometres along Lough Foyle.