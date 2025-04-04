Citizen breaks ankle and is rescued after falling off sea wall into Lough Foyle

By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Apr 2025, 17:11 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 17:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A citizen who broke their ankle after falling off a sea wall onto the glar of Lough Foyle was rescued by the emergency services on Thursday.

This incident occurred in Ballykelly.

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to assist the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to evacuate a casualty who had fallen from a sea wall at Ballykelly Bank sustaining a fractured ankle. Northern Ireland Fire Service also attended,” the coastguard confirmed following the rescue.

The incident occurred on the popular coastal walk in north Derry. The injured member of the public was successfully evacuated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to assist the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to evacuate a casualty who had fallen from a sea wall at Ballykelly Bank sustaining a fractured ankle. Northern Ireland Fire Service also attendedColeraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to assist the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to evacuate a casualty who had fallen from a sea wall at Ballykelly Bank sustaining a fractured ankle. Northern Ireland Fire Service also attended
Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to assist the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to evacuate a casualty who had fallen from a sea wall at Ballykelly Bank sustaining a fractured ankle. Northern Ireland Fire Service also attended

"After paramedics had stabilized the casualty, the teams used our basket stretcher to move the casualty to the ambulance, assisted by firefighters,” according to the Coleraine Coastguard.

Ballykelly Bank is a haven for wildlife and is frequented by bird watchers due to the abundance of wildfowl and waders. It extends for a number of kilometres along Lough Foyle.

Related topics:ColeraineDerry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice