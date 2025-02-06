Cyclist suffers nasty gash after coming off bike trying to avoid Éowyn-felled tree out ‘The Line’ in Derry
A local councillor has appealed to Derry City & Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) to clear any debris remaining on the popular riverside walk and cycleway.
“I am very concerned about the injuries caused to this cyclist after an incident on the Line pathway. He tried to avoid the fallen trees and the bike skidded resulting in him getting injured and his bike damaged,” said Sinn Féin Moor Councillor for the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) Aisling Hutton.
Several trees were felled along the Foyle Valley Greenway during the high winds brought by Storm Éowyn recently.
Councillor Hutton said: “I first reported that a number of trees were down on this pathway in the days after Storm Éowyn and I fully understand the council has been under pressure since in trying to clean up the aftermath at several parks and walkways.
“I have contacted the Council and asked them to urgently clean up this section of the busy pathway between Derry and Donegal."
Like many green spaces in the city, the long, tree-lined avenue that runs along the west bank of the River Foyle towards the Donegal border, was impacted by very high winds during the recent storm.
“I also hope the cyclist can make a quick recovery from his injuries and alert other users to be careful until the area has been cleared up," said Colr. Hutton.