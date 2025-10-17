Death of well-known Derry community worker Gary McClean in Spain

A Derry man reported missing by his family last month has sadly died in Spain.

Top of the Hill man Gary McClean, aged 55, travelled to the north of the country in August.

A missing person alert was issued by his family last month after he was last in touch with loved ones on September 12.

His death in Zaragoza was sadly confirmed by McClafferty Funeral Directors on Thursday.

The late Gary McClean

A well-known community worker, Mr. McClean formerly worked on interface projects in Curryneirin and Tullyally, and as a mediator in the largely loyalist Ballysally estate in Coleraine.

A self-described socialist, Mr. McClean, was a regular presence at left-wing, environmental and anti-poverty demonstrations in Derry, Belfast, Dublin and further afield.

From Mountain View in Top of the Hill, he is mourned by his daughter Maddison, wife Michelle, siblings Ann, Paula, Alan, Tina and Lisa, and wider family circle.

Last month the PSNI issued a missing alert for Mr. McClean after he had not been in touch with his family for a number of weeks.

He had been travelling in the Aragon region in a Fiat Ducato campervan.

Following the appeal the authorities in Spain reported the sudden death of a man in the La Almolda area of Spain to the PSNI on Tuesday, September 23.

Mr. McClean’s funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

Donations, if so desired, can be made to the The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ.