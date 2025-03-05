Derry Buncrana Road closed following police report of a traffic collision

The Police have reported that the Buncrana Road has closed due to a traffic collision on the road today at 10:30am

The PSNI said that the emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision at the Buncrana Road, currently the road has been closed to allow it to be dealt with safely.

Road users are being advised to make arrangements for an alternative route if travelling in the Buncrana direction.

The PSNI will advise when the Buncrana Road later reopens.