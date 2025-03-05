Derry Buncrana Road closed following police report of a traffic collision

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 11:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Police have reported that the Buncrana Road has closed due to a traffic collision on the road today at 10:30am

The PSNI said that the emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision at the Buncrana Road, currently the road has been closed to allow it to be dealt with safely.

Road users are being advised to make arrangements for an alternative route if travelling in the Buncrana direction.

The PSNI will advise when the Buncrana Road later reopens.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice