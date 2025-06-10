Derry food delivery driver's narrow escape after lit device thrown into vehicle

A food delivery driver in Derry narrowly escaped serious injury after he was flagged down and a lit device fired into the vehicle when he opened the door.

PSNI detectives have issued an appeal for witnesses following the shocking overnight incident in Creggan.

A police spokesperson said: “At 2.10am, police received a report that as a food delivery driver left Rinmore Drive he was flagged down by a male.

“Upon opening the door, this male lit an object and threw it into the vehicle before making off.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

“The driver managed to get out of the car as it was on fire, and make his way to safety. The car was left completely burnt out and the driver sustained burn injuries to his hand, and attended hospital.”

“Detectives have appealed to anyone who was in the area at around 2am and witnessed what happened to get in touch. In particular, they are appealing to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage which may be relevant.

“The male suspect is described as being around five foot six/seven inches tall, and of medium build and wore a dark-coloured hooded top, and had his face covered.

"Call 101 quoting reference 84 of 10/06/25 or report online via https://orlo.uk/aRJdo or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via https://orlo.uk/nfOxw”

Detective Inspector Gingell said: "This was a reckless attack and it's sheer fortune the victim was able to able to get out of the car and make his way to safety.

"I urge anyone who has information about what happened and who is responsible to call us as your information could be key."