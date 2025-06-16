Derry IPSC calls on people to ‘turn Shipquay Street red for Gaza’

The Derry branch of the Ireland-Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) has called on people to ‘turn Shipquay Street red for Gaza’ on Saturday.

The pro-Palestine lobby group are calling on people to assembly at Bishop’s Gate at 2pm on June 21.

“Join us as we turn Derry red for Gaza. We’ll walk from Bishop’s Gate and fill Shipquay Street with a giant red line of fabric — a powerful symbol that genocide is our red line,” said chairperson Catherine Hutton.

Participants are invited to wear red clothing, scarves or headgear.

Palestinians mourn by the bodies of relatives who were killed by Israeli fire as they gathered near a US-backed aid center in the Rafah area, at the Nasser hospital in the southern Gaza Strip on June 3, 2025. Rescuers said the Israeli military killed at least 15 people on June 3 in southern Gaza near a US-backed aid centre, with the army reporting it had fired on "suspects who advanced toward the troops". (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

The Derry IPSC states: “Starving children is a war crime, bombing children is a war crime, targeting healthcare workers is a war crime.”

It has urged the Israeli state to stop killing civilians in the Gaza strip.

“Derry says Israel has crossed the red line. Stand with Gaza. Stand for humanity. Bring your voice, wear red, and be part of this powerful action,” it states.