Derry murder victim identified as 65 year old woman: Police issue description of man they want to speak to

The woman found murdered in a flat in Derry city centre has been named as 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell Elias by detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team.

The confirmation of the identity of the victim, whose relatives live in Spain, came on Monday afternoon as police renewed their appeal for information and spoke out against ‘extremely unhelpful’ online speculation.

Police have also issued a description of a man they wish to speak with in relation to the investigation.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Our detectives are working at full pace to establish exactly what happened.

"At this stage, we are keen to speak with a white man, aged in his 30s, who was seen in the area wearing a grey jacket with hood up, blue jeans, trainers and a light coloured shirt between 1am and 2am.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly added: “My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Ms Elias’ family and friends in Spain, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.

"I am aware,” he added, “of online speculation which is extremely unhelpful and deeply distressing to Ms Elias’ family, and would ask people to refrain from engaging in this”.

"We will investigate any posts online which could potentially prejudice judicial proceedings.”

Making a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward, Detective Chief Inspector Kelly reiterated the facts in the case, saying: “A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a body in a house in Harvey Street during the early hours of Saturday, August 24. Crews from NI Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at the house, along with NI Ambulance Service and our officers. Ms Elias was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“From our enquiries so far, we can tell you that the victim suffered a horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing. I am continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 225 24/08/24."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.