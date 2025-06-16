Derry police appeal after car black Passat 'fled scene' of collision and made for Donegal border

Police in Derry investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision, after which one of the vehicles left the scene, are appealing for witnesses and information.

The collision occurred on Beragh Hill Road and was reported to police at approximately 7.25pm on Sunday evening, June 15.

Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance personnel attended the scene where the occupants of one of the vehicles were checked over by paramedics.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The driver of the second vehicle, a black Volkswagen Passat, fled the scene making off onto Alder Road towards Muff in County Donegal. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Police appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and may have captured footage of it, or of the vehicle that left the scene, which sustained damage, to get in touch.

"The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1249 of 15/06/25, or submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org”