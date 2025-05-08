Derry police in appeal over missing 16-year-old girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Derry are seeking the help of the public to locate a missing teenager.

Deeqa Ahmed Ali, who is aged 16 years old, is missing from the city.

She described as being “approximately 5’4’’ and likely wearing a Hijab as in the picture”.

Deequa was last seen on Friday night last, May 2, and police said “it is unknown where she would have travelled to”.

"Should you have seen Deequa, or know of her whereabouts, please contact 101 quoting serial 1580 of the 4/5/25,” a spokesperson said.