Derry police investigating report of assault on female in Lower Bennett Street

Police in Derry have confirmed they investigating a report of an assault on a female in the Lower Bennett Street area of the city.

The assault reportedly occurred at approximately 10.20pm on Saturday night last, January 25.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As part of the investigation, we're urging witnesses or anyone with relevant footage to contact us.

"In particular, we are keen to speak with the male driver of a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an Audi, observed in the area at the time.

"The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1985 of 25/01/2025, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."