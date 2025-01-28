Derry police investigating report of assault on female in Lower Bennett Street
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police in Derry have confirmed they investigating a report of an assault on a female in the Lower Bennett Street area of the city.
The assault reportedly occurred at approximately 10.20pm on Saturday night last, January 25.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As part of the investigation, we're urging witnesses or anyone with relevant footage to contact us.
"In particular, we are keen to speak with the male driver of a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an Audi, observed in the area at the time.