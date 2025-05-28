Derry primary school closed as 'suspicious package' found nearby sparks security alert

Police in Derry are dealing with a security alert on Limavady Road in the Waterside.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public safety operation has been enacted and is currently ongoing following the discovery of a suspicious package.

The discovery was reported to police just after 10.15am this morning, May 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cordons are in place in the Heron Way and Nelson Drive areas.

A police car at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “While there are no roads closed, or evacuations of any homes at this time, Ebrington Primary School and Nursery have made the precautionary decision to close for the remainder of the day."

Chief Inspector Cherith Craig said: "We understand the disruption and inconvenience this is causing, but I want to reassure everyone we are working our way through this situation as quickly as possible and appreciate the co-operation and patience from the school community and the public as we do so. "We will keep you updated," Chief Inspector Craig added.