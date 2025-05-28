Derry primary school closed as 'suspicious package' found nearby sparks security alert
A public safety operation has been enacted and is currently ongoing following the discovery of a suspicious package.
The discovery was reported to police just after 10.15am this morning, May 28.
Cordons are in place in the Heron Way and Nelson Drive areas.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “While there are no roads closed, or evacuations of any homes at this time, Ebrington Primary School and Nursery have made the precautionary decision to close for the remainder of the day."
Chief Inspector Cherith Craig said: "We understand the disruption and inconvenience this is causing, but I want to reassure everyone we are working our way through this situation as quickly as possible and appreciate the co-operation and patience from the school community and the public as we do so. "We will keep you updated," Chief Inspector Craig added.