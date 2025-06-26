Derry security alert: Evacuation expands to include businesses as diversions put in place

A number of businesses have now been evacuated due to a security alert in Derry’s Waterside area,

Earlier, children and staff from a primary school and residents were evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious device.

It is understood ATO have been tasked to the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said this evening: “The security alert on Trench Road in Derry/Londonderry continues with traffic diversions now in place in the vicinity of Hollymount Park, and on Trench Road at the junction with St. Brecan's Park.

PSNI at the cordon.

"A cordon also remains in place at Knockwellan Park. Police remain on scene, please follow their direction.

"A number of commercial premises in the area have been evacuated, in addition to homes in Knockwellan Park, as well as in Cromkill Place as part of the public safety operation.

"We understand the disruption this has caused, especially for those directly impacted. Hillcrest Trust Community Centre is open as a rest centre.”

A PSNI spokesperson earlier on Thursday confirmed that the operation was implemented after the discovery of a suspicious device, reported to police at approximately 11.20am.

A cordon was initially put in place at Knockwellan Park with Sacred Heart Primary School evacuated as part of the public safety operation along with residents living nearby.

Those behind the suspect device which forced the evacuation of the primary school children during their final week of term have been condemned as “reckless”.

Sinn Féin Councillor for the area Christopher Jackson said: “It is appalling that young children have had to be evacuated from Sacred Heart Primary School in Trench Road today after a suspect device was left at the premises.

“Those behind such reckless actions have caused a great deal of distress, disruption and concern to young children who should have been enjoying a day preparing for their summer break.”

Colr. Jackson said the wider community was shocked as he praised those who have rallied to help the school and wider community over the course of Thursday.

“There is widespread disgust within the community in Top of the Hill who want to see an end to this sort of mindless disruption and fear,” he said.

“While condemning those responsible I also want to applaud the local community who have rallied round the school and particularly the local community centre An Chroí which accommodated children until the their parents could collect them.”