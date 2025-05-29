Derry & Strabane Council divestment plan welcomed as workers across Ireland to pause for Gaza
The Council confirmed its divestment from financial institutions identified in a 2023 report at a recent Boycott Divestment Sanction (BDS) working group meeting.
At May’s Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Pat Murphy congratulated council Officers.
He added: “This is in line with council policy in supporting the BDS movement, and very welcome news to all who are horrified by the continuing slaughter and starvation being inflicted on the citizens of Palestine.”
People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin noted that members had been requesting such divestments for over a decade.
“I commend the work of campaigners who have held our toes to the fire on this issue,” he said.
“We have been on the front foot when it comes to passing motions in solidarity, condemning [Israel’s] genocide, and condemning states and organisations that are complicit with it, but it has been difficult to actually get concrete action,” he said.
“So it is very significant that we’ve now been able to divest and now this is an opportunity for council to go further, because we have [passed] an ethical procurement policy with the support of the BDS founder Omar Barghouti.
“Rather than being complacent we have to do more, and we also have calls to support the boycott campaign of products and brands that are complicit with with genocide, so we have a lot of work to do.”
Meanwhile the Irish Congress of Trade Unions is asking workers across Ireland to stand together in their workplace and observe a moment of reflection at 1.05pm next Wednesday, June 4 – UN Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression – for Gaza.
ICTU General Secretary Owen Reidy said: “Over the last 18 months, we have watched in horror as the death toll in Gaza has continued to mount, with innocent men, women and children subjected to terrible violence.”
ICTU Assistant General Secretary Gerry Murphy added: The scale of what is being imposed on the Palestinians by the Israeli government calls for a principled mass response from across our society.”
The ICTU said this initiative is not a work stoppage, and employers are being asked to support this solemn commemoration.
