Derry & Strabane Council divestment plan welcomed as workers across Ireland to pause for Gaza

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have praised council’s plans to divest from financial institutions in response to the genocide in Palestine.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council confirmed its divestment from financial institutions identified in a 2023 report at a recent Boycott Divestment Sanction (BDS) working group meeting.

At May’s Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Pat Murphy congratulated council Officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This is in line with council policy in supporting the BDS movement, and very welcome news to all who are horrified by the continuing slaughter and starvation being inflicted on the citizens of Palestine.”

A Palestinian girl holds a container at a food distribution point in the Nuseirat camp for refugees in the central Gaza Strip on May 21, 2025. (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin noted that members had been requesting such divestments for over a decade.

“I commend the work of campaigners who have held our toes to the fire on this issue,” he said.

“We have been on the front foot when it comes to passing motions in solidarity, condemning [Israel’s] genocide, and condemning states and organisations that are complicit with it, but it has been difficult to actually get concrete action,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it is very significant that we’ve now been able to divest and now this is an opportunity for council to go further, because we have [passed] an ethical procurement policy with the support of the BDS founder Omar Barghouti.

A child cries as Palestinians gather to receive a hot meal in Gaza on May 24, 2025. (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Rather than being complacent we have to do more, and we also have calls to support the boycott campaign of products and brands that are complicit with with genocide, so we have a lot of work to do.”

Meanwhile the Irish Congress of Trade Unions is asking workers across Ireland to stand together in their workplace and observe a moment of reflection at 1.05pm next Wednesday, June 4 – UN Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression – for Gaza.

ICTU General Secretary Owen Reidy said: “Over the last 18 months, we have watched in horror as the death toll in Gaza has continued to mount, with innocent men, women and children subjected to terrible violence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ICTU Assistant General Secretary Gerry Murphy added: The scale of what is being imposed on the Palestinians by the Israeli government calls for a principled mass response from across our society.”

The ICTU said this initiative is not a work stoppage, and employers are being asked to support this solemn commemoration.