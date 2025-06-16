Derry & Strabane police probe report of red Vauxhall Vectra with a flat tyre being driven erratically

By Brendan McDaid
Published 16th Jun 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 13:17 BST
Police are investigating a report of dangerous driving at the weekend and are appealing for witnesses.

Shortly before 11.15am on Sunday, police received a report of a red Vauxhall Vectra with a flat tyre observed in Drumquin Road, Castlederg being driven erratically.

At 2.15pm, police located a vehicle matching the description in Newbuildings. Three males aged 17, 19 and 25, were later arrested, and have since bailed to allow for further police enquiries.

Anyone with footage is asked to call 101, quoting reference 525 of 15/06/25.

Alternatively, they can submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

