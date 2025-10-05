Derry street closed and residents evacuated due to unsafe building in wake of Storm Amy

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Oct 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 10:30 BST
A street in Derry city centre was closed at the weekend due to an unsafe building in the wake of Storm Amy.

Members of the public were advised Pump Street was closed due to concerns regarding an unsafe building in the area. Cordons were put in place at the junctions with Ferryquay Street and London Street on Sunday and a number of residents were evacuated from the area.

An image released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland showed a section of facework from the front of a building had broken away and fallen onto the street below.

Police said the road was likely to be closed for some time.

Related topics:DerryStorm AmyPolicePolice Service of Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice