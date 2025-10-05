Derry street closed and residents evacuated due to unsafe building in wake of Storm Amy

A street in Derry city centre was closed at the weekend due to an unsafe building in the wake of Storm Amy.

Members of the public were advised Pump Street was closed due to concerns regarding an unsafe building in the area. Cordons were put in place at the junctions with Ferryquay Street and London Street on Sunday and a number of residents were evacuated from the area.

An image released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland showed a section of facework from the front of a building had broken away and fallen onto the street below.

Police said the road was likely to be closed for some time.