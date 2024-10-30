Detectives investigating Lecky Road assault in Derry arrest woman
Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault in the Lecky Road area of Derry on Sunday October 27, have made a second arrest.
A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said a woman, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
She has subsequently been released pending a report to Public Prosecution Service.
A man, aged in his 30s, was previously charged with a number of offences and he appeared before Derry Magistrates Court on Tuesday.