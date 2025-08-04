Discovery of woman’s remains at scene of burning car not being treated as suspicious at this stage

A post-mortem has been carried out on the remains of woman discovered at the scene of a burning car outside Omagh.

Police said the woman’s death is not believed to be suspicious, at this stage.

“The person who died following a vehicle fire outside Omagh on Saturday afternoon, August 2, has been confirmed as a female in her 30s,” the PSNI stated.

Daniel McCrossan expressed his condolences with the woman’s family.

Rylagh Road

“This is a deeply disturbing incident that has shocked the local community. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the person who has so tragically lost their life,” said the SDLP MLA.

He was speaking after detectives in Omagh confirmed they were investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death.

Police launched the investigation after the discovery of the body on the rural Rylagh Road outside the town.

Detective Inspector Keon said: “Just before 2.05pm, we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a vehicle – a silver Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 - was on fire in the Rylagh Road area of the town.

“As fire officers extinguished the blaze they discovered that, tragically, a person had died as a result of the fire.

“We are treating this fire as arson, and our enquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between midday and 2.15pm yesterday, who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact us. We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who had dashcam or other footage and would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed this particular vehicle.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 982 02/08/25.

“You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.”

Mr. McCrossan said: “It is heart-breaking that someone has died in such harrowing circumstances. People in the area are understandably anxious and looking for answers.

“It is critical that anyone with information – no matter how small – reports it to the PSNI. The victim’s family deserves truth and justice. I will be following developments closely and supporting efforts to ensure a full investigation.”