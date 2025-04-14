Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gaelic footballer Charles Dooher, who was left fighting for his life after a brutal attack in the Lifford area of Donegal, has come through surgery to fit a protective plate to his head “without complications”, his family have confirmed.

The 26-year-old farmer from Lifford was the victim of what has been described as “a particularly savage attempted murder and home invasion by an armed gang” on January 20. It has been stated that the attackers came from Derry.

Mr Dooher lost a large put of his skull and was left fighting for his life at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but has been making remarkable progreess over recent weeks.

On Monday, in a statement issued through the family’s solicitors Madden & Finucane, it was confirmed that Mr Dooher had just came out of surgery in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Charles Dooher, and Charles pictured right with his mother Anna Marie.

“This is hopefully Charles’ last major surgical operation. The Dooher family have been advised by medical consultants that the protective plate has now been successfully fitted to Charles’s head, and the operation appears to have completed without complication.

“Charles is currently sitting up in his hospital bed, in excellent spirits and chatting to his family. The Dooher family now look forward to Charles finally coming home to Donegal.”

The family have reiterated their call to the public on both sides of the border for any information to be passed to An Garda Síochána at Lifford Garda Station, the PSNI at Maydown, or if they prefer in the first instance, to Madden & Finucane Solicitors in Derry or Belfast on 028 9023 8007.

"They also would like to thank the very many persons on both sides of the border who have provided them with tremendous support and assistance over the last three months,” the statement added.

Back in February, a spokeswoman for the family shared details of what happened as they issued a public appeal for witnesses and information.

"Charles was so brutally attacked about the head that he has lost a large portion of his skull. He was airlifted to the RVH in Belfast. He remains in Belfast clinging to life and the family have maintained a constant vigil at his bedside. If he survives, he will have sustained catastrophic, life-changing injuries,” the spokeswoman said at the time.