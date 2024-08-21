Dramatic footage of WW2 German bomb exploding released by the PSNI

By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Aug 2024, 12:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dramatic footage of a World War 2 bomb exploding in County Down has been released by the PSNI.

The 83-year-old SC-500 German bomb was discovered in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards last Thursday.

It was blown up in a controlled explosion on Tuesday afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Commander Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “This was a highly complex operation that prompted the evacuation of a large number of homes within 400 metres of where the bomb was located, and local police officers worked around the clock to engage with those impacted.

Dramatic footage of a World War 2 bomb exploding in County Down has been released by the PSNI.Dramatic footage of a World War 2 bomb exploding in County Down has been released by the PSNI.
Dramatic footage of a World War 2 bomb exploding in County Down has been released by the PSNI.

“The disposal team was comprised of members of the Army’s 321 EOD & Search squadron, who alongside the police service led the major operation. They were also assisted by other emergency services and partners, who all provided expert knowledge in managing the high-risk emergency situation.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to all our personnel involved, who worked day and night this week to keep the public safe.”

Related topics:PSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.