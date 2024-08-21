Dramatic footage of WW2 German bomb exploding released by the PSNI
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 83-year-old SC-500 German bomb was discovered in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards last Thursday.
It was blown up in a controlled explosion on Tuesday afternoon.
District Commander Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “This was a highly complex operation that prompted the evacuation of a large number of homes within 400 metres of where the bomb was located, and local police officers worked around the clock to engage with those impacted.
“The disposal team was comprised of members of the Army’s 321 EOD & Search squadron, who alongside the police service led the major operation. They were also assisted by other emergency services and partners, who all provided expert knowledge in managing the high-risk emergency situation.
“I would like to express my sincere thanks to all our personnel involved, who worked day and night this week to keep the public safe.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.