Emergency Alert system test on all mobile phones and tablets this week, British government confirms
Compatible mobile phones and tablets will receive an alert, make a loud siren-like sound and vibrate.
A spokesperson said that people will not need to take any action when the test alert sounds on Sunday, September 7 at 3pm.
“The Emergency Alerts system is used to warn if there’s a danger to life nearby, including extreme weather. Regular testing ensures the system is functioning correctly, should it need to be used in a life-threatening emergency.”
The government says that it does not need to know anyone’s phone number or location to send them an alert.
The reasons why every phone might get an alert in a real, life threatening emergency, include wildfires, severe flooding and extreme storms.
Such alerts will only be sent by the emergency services, government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies.
People can expect their mobile phone or tablet device to make a loud siren-like sound, even if on silent, vibrate, and read out the alert. It will last for about 10 seconds.