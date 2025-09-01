Emergency Alert system test on all mobile phones and tablets this week, British government confirms

By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:11 BST
The British government has confirmed it will be testing the Emergency Alerts system this weekend.

Compatible mobile phones and tablets will receive an alert, make a loud siren-like sound and vibrate.

A spokesperson said that people will not need to take any action when the test alert sounds on Sunday, September 7 at 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Emergency Alerts system is used to warn if there’s a danger to life nearby, including extreme weather. Regular testing ensures the system is functioning correctly, should it need to be used in a life-threatening emergency.”

The next Emergency Alert will happen this weekend.placeholder image
The next Emergency Alert will happen this weekend.

The government says that it does not need to know anyone’s phone number or location to send them an alert.

The reasons why every phone might get an alert in a real, life threatening emergency, include wildfires, severe flooding and extreme storms.

Such alerts will only be sent by the emergency services, government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies.

People can expect their mobile phone or tablet device to make a loud siren-like sound, even if on silent, vibrate, and read out the alert. It will last for about 10 seconds.

An alert will include a phone number or a link to the gov.uk website for more information.

A spokesperson said: “You’ll get alerts based on your current location - not where you live or work. You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.

"When you get an alert, stop what you’re doing and follow the instructions in the alert. Do not read or respond to an emergency alert while driving or riding. Find somewhere safe and legal to stop before reading the message. If there’s nowhere safe and legal to stop, and nobody else is in the vehicle to read the alert, you can listen to news on live radio to find out about the emergency. It’s illegal to use a hand-held device while driving or riding.

"Emergency Alerts will not replace local news, radio, television or social media.

"If you have a vision or hearing impairment, audio and vibration attention signals will let you know you have an emergency alert if accessibility notifications have been enabled on your mobile phone or tablet.”

Related topics:People
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice