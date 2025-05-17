Emmanuel Familola recalled as a young man with a ‘fun-loving heart, warm smile, sharp wit and great charisma’

Emmanuel Familola was remembered as a young man with a ‘fun-loving heart, warm smile, sharp wit and great charisma’ at his Requiem Mass in Buncrana.

He was, Father Francis Bradley told mourners at St. Mary’s Oratory on Saturday morning, a ‘true ambassador of hope’ who exhibited a ‘serene magnetism’ that crossed social, ethnic and cultural boundaries.

The 16-year-old Scoil Mhuire pupil died alongside his friend Matt Sibanda, aged 18, in a tragic drowning incident at Ned’s Point last weekend.

Addressing mourners in his funeral homily Fr. Bradley observed: “Emmanuel distinguished himself by his devotion of heart, by his courtesy, calmness and sense of gratitude for anything and everything he was given.

"An excellent student who always gave his best, he had a serene magnetism to him which crossed social, ethnic and cultural boundaries for his warmth and charisma spoke every language, touched every heart.”

Emmanuel’s mother Glory and brothers Daniel and John were supported by the local community, his school friends, members of the emergency services and members of the African diaspora resident in the North West.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was represented by his Aide de Camp Commandant Joe Glennon.

Emmanuel was a big Manchester City fan and at the beginning of the Mass a sky blue football shirt was brought to the altar by his brother Daniel. His friend Ruth Garvey Williams brought forward a collage of photos from Emmanuel’s recent trip to the Department of Foreign Affairs and his brother John presented a Bible in representation of his ‘deep faith’.

Tony Joel, a neighbour of the Familola family in Nigeria, welcoming mourners, said: “On behalf of the African Community in Donegal, the African community in Derry and the African community in Ireland, and on behalf of Glory Familola and the Familola family back home in Nigeria, we want to say thank you to the Irish people.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank the people from Buncrana, from Inishowen and from Donegal for being there for us from the moment this tragedy happened.

"Thank you to the RNLI, all the emergency services and the hospital staff at Letterkenny General Hospital who tried so hard to save Emmanuel. We cannot thank you enough for the unity and love you have given to this family and for supporting us all in this hard time.”

Fr. Bradley remarked how in Yoruba culture ‘names are more than mere labels; they reflect the rich cultural heritage and beliefs of the Yoruba people’ and that the name Emmanuel Kolawole Familola had ‘great meaning’.

"Emmanuel – the name of God we focus on in the season of Advent, for the prophet Isaiah foresaw how this would be the name of the Christ which would convey the sense of how ‘God is with us’. And Kolawole – the name which means, ‘he who brings high estate, wealth or good fortune into the house’.

“This young man of noble bearing was indeed someone who brought a sense of God’s closeness to his people, who brought a wealth of joy and peace to his mother’s and his family’s heart.”

Mourners were reminded of a caring young man, always considerate of his friends and neighbours.

“It was he who looked out for other’s needs, was endlessly patient and kind, and so so respectful; such an attractive personality given the plethora of gifts and talents he possessed, and every one of them carried with gentle ease and good humour.

“Perhaps without even being aware of it, Emmanuel sought out vulnerable kids in school, or more precisely they sought him out, drawn to his fun-loving heart, his warm smile, his sharp wit, and his great charisma. In Emmanuel, they found the shelter they needed amid the storms of life and living.

“He will be missed by so very many of his friends and contemporaries. He was a credit to his mother, his brothers, his family and his country – a true ambassador of hope, a witness to how we should never let the harsh experiences of life define us.”

It was very difficult, Fr. Bradley reflected, to come to terms with the ‘calamitous tragedy’ of Saturday, May 10.

“Even Lough Swilly itself has another name – the Lake of Shadows, for the more you see of it, the more you realise how the light reflects differently on different parts of the water, at different times, and the result is a constantly changing landscape and mood on the water.

“Although the sun has been bright in the sky these days, the gloomy and foreboding shadow of death has hung over us all on the banks of this lovely lake. Again, the name conveys even the mood of our broken hearts. It is distressingly difficult for all of us to come to terms with this tragedy.

“But could I say that the difficulty must be unbearable for those who did their best to save Emmanuel and Matt – the search crews from the RNLI and the coastguard, the flotilla of yachts who combed the lake, and most especially Ottman and Mohammed their friends who spent themselves in doing their very best for them.”

In closing Fr. Bradley observed: “Nigeria and Buncrana have something in common – they both take their names from the river which runs through them: Nigeria from the Niger river, and Buncrana meaning the mouth or the foot of the Crana River.

“Water therefore lies at the heart of their names, the heart of their origin and destiny. However deep and wide the waters of the Niger river are, however powerful and captivating the waters of the Crana river are, there is an altogether gentler yet even more impressive water which gives us all our sense of origin and destiny: the water of Baptism.”