€70k raised for Doagh Famine Village as Inishowen rallies in wake of devastating fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A remarkable €70,942 has been collected in a fundraising drive for the Doagh Famine Village after the complex was gutted by fire at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixty-five per cent of the tourist attraction was razed in the blaze, which took hold at 3.30pm last Saturday.

In an extraordinary outpouring of solidarity upwards of €70k has been raised in five days as the Inishowen community rallied behind proprietor Pat Doherty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds have been lodged via a Go Fund Me page set up by John McGonagle of Wild Alpaca Way to help salvage ‘one of the North West’s most beloved and unique tourist attractions’.

The Famine Village on the Isle of Doagh.

Mr. Doherty established the village in 1997 on the picturesque peninsula between Trawbreaga and Pollan.

Anyone who wishes to support the local community enterprise can do so at the official fundraising site: https://www.gofundme.com/f/pvpv3-doagh-famine-village

Mr. McGonagle, the organiser, described the village as a ‘living piece of Irish history’.

"Now, much of that history has been reduced to ashes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fire claimed irreplaceable parts of the village — including the buildings dedicated to the famine, the peace process, and the Traveller community.

"These weren’t just exhibits — they were the result of decades of care, passion, and commitment. And tragically, because the thatched buildings couldn’t be insured affordably, there is no coverage for the loss.

"This village was self-sustaining, relying solely on visitor income, with no government funding or large sponsorships. And yet, it has played a vital role in peace and reconciliation, welcoming groups from both sides of the political divide and helping foster understanding and dialogue.

“We’re asking for your help to rebuild this one-of-a-kind cultural landmark,” he states.