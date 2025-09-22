Family concerned for Derry man believed to be missing in Spain

The family and friends of a Derry man believed to be missing in Spain have appealed for information about his whereabouts.

Waterside man Gary McClean has been reported to police as a missing person.

He has not been in touch with friends for over a week, according to the PSNI, who said his family are concerned.

"Gary is described as 55 years old, and is believed to have travelled to Northern Spain on August 22, however, was last spoken to by friends on the 12th of September. Gary is believed to be travelling throughout the region in a Fiat Ducato campervan.

“Do you know Gary, have you spoken to him recently or have you been in contact with him since September 12? If you have please get in contact as this would bring great comfort and reassurance to his friends and family,” the PSNI said in a statement.

People are asked to please use the 101 number quoting serial 74 of the 16/09/2025.