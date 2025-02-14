Fatal Donegal collision: CCTV image of potential witnesses' vehicles released in fresh appeal

Gardai in Donegal have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses in connection with a road traffic collision in the Castlefinn / Killygordon area in which a number of people were killed.

The two vehicle fatal collision happened in Liscooley near Castlefinn at around 10pm on November 22, 2024 and a special appeal has been issued for anyone with dashcam footage and for the occupants of two vehicles which visited a nearby garage to get in touch.

A garda spokesperson said: “The two male occupants (30s) of one of these cars were fatally injured.

"The male occupant of the second car (aged in his 70s) subsequently died in hospital.

The two vehicles were in the forecourt of the filling station located approximately 100 metres from where the collision occurred.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area of the N15 at Liscooley at approximately 10pm to make this footage available.

"Gardaí want to identify the owners of two vehicles which were in a nearby filling station around the time of the collision, as they may have valuable information to share. Neither vehicle was involved in the collision.

"One vehicle, believed to be a dark Skoda or Audi estate, exited the filling station and turned left towards Castlefinn. The second vehicle (a dark SUV, possibly a Toyota), left the filling station soon after.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. Ref: PR23897/2025.”